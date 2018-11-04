Arson attack: Four people lucky to escape injury after petrol bomb thrown at house

Detectives investigating an arson attack at a house in Hannahstown last night (Saturday) have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

At around 11.50pm police received a report that someone had attempted to set fire to a house in the Wheelers Road area.

The occupants of the house managed to extinguish the fire.

Police attended and discovered the remnants of what is believed to have been a petrol bomb at the front of the property.

“Damage was caused to a window and window frame as a result of the fire. Thankfully the occupants, three adult females and an adult male, were not injured as a result of the incident,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Detectives are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that could assist with their investigation to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference 1575 03/11/18.