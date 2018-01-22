Armed man threatens pharmacy staff

Detectives are investigating a possible link between an attempted robbery at a chemist’s shop in the Moss Road area of Lisburn and an armed robbery at a pharmacy in the Mount Eagles Square area of west Belfast.

Both incidents occurred on Saturday, January 20.

At around 4pm a male entered the shop at Moss Road and threatened a member of staff with what is believed to have been a firearm.

The staff member raised the alarm and the man fled on foot along Moss Road in the direction of Belsize Road.

The would-be robber is described as about 6ft tall, of heavy build and was wearing a green jacket, a dark-coloured hat and possibly sunglasses.

Detective Constable Perks has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at Lisburn Station on 101, quoting reference number 845 of 20/01/18.

Officers believe the incident could be linked to an armed robbery that occurred at a pharmacy in Mount Eagles Square at around 6pm when a man armed with what is believed to have been a firearm threatened staff before making off with a sum of cash and a quantity of medication.

The robber is described as being of medium build and possibly bald. He was wearing a flat cap, a grey or green hoodie and was carrying a green Asda ‘bag for life’.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell has appealed for witnesses to contact detectives at Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch on 101, quoting reference number 1032 of 20/01/18.

Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the Moss Road or Mount Eagles Square areas at the time of the incidents and may have dash cam footage that could assist officers with their investigations.

Information about crime can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.