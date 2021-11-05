Appeal for information following collision on Hillhall Road
Police in Lisburn are appealing for information in relation to a road traffic collision that occurred on Hillhall Road, Lisburn near to the Hillhall Presbyterian Church between 16:30 – 16:45hours on November 4, 2021.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 8:59 am
A black Audi Q7 was travelling along this road when a larger vehicle, believed to be a Black Toyota Hilhux carrying large poles has passed her. These poles have become insecure and have ended up in the middle of the road after damaging the door and front wheel of the Audi. This vehicle has failed to stop and exchange details.
Should any witnesses have dashcam of this road traffic collision or any other information please make contact with police on 101 quoting serial 1242 of 4th November 2021.