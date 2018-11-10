60-year-old woman held down during house burglary in Lisburn

A 60-year-old was held down as thieves searched her home in Lisburn last night (Friday).

Police have appealed for information to help catch the crime gang responsible for the burglary at a house on Nettlehill Road .

It was reported that at around 8.30pm when a 60 year old woman answered a knock to her door, three males forced their way into her home.

One of the males forced the lady into the living room and held her down on the settee while the other two suspects searched the house.

They made off with a small sum of cash and a mobile phone.

The suspects were all described as wearing balaclavas. They are believed to have made off in a white or silver coloured family sized car.

Detective Sergeant McKimm said: “This was a disgraceful and terrifying attack on a sixty year old lady in her own home.

"Whilst not physically injured she has been left extremely shaken by this horrific attack.

"The individuals who carried out this attack must be caught and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who seen anything suspicious or who seen a silver or white car speed off from the area between 8.30pm and 9pm?



"Anyone with information should contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference 1328 09/11/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."