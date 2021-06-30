36-year old man with address in Lisburn charged with driving while having consumed excess alcohol
Man also stands accused of having no insurance and no driving licence.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:26 am
A County Antrim man has been charged with driving while having consumed excess alcohol.
Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Falls, from Ravarnet Walk, Lisburn, is also accused of having no insurance and no driving licence.
The alleged offences were committed at Crossowen Road, Augher, on June 7.
A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday that he believed he could connect the defendant to the charges.
The case was adjourned until July 21.