36-year old man with address in Lisburn charged with driving while having consumed excess alcohol

Stock photo

A County Antrim man has been charged with driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Falls, from Ravarnet Walk, Lisburn, is also accused of having no insurance and no driving licence.

The alleged offences were committed at Crossowen Road, Augher, on June 7.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday that he believed he could connect the defendant to the charges.