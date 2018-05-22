Councillors to debate ‘Both Lives Matter’ motion

Members of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have been asked to back a motion calling for the establishment of “a Perinatal Hospice Care facility or service” in Northern Ireland.

A ‘Both Lives Matter’ motion is due to be debated by elected representatives at their monthly meeting this evening, May 22.

The notice of motion, proposed by DUP Cllr Ben Mallon, states: “That this council believes that in pregnancy both lives matter, the mother and the unborn child.

“This commitment to the rights of both must be reflected in the support provided to mothers, the unborn children and their families throughout their pregnancy.

“This council calls for a Perinatal Hospice Care facility or service in Northern Ireland to be established to provide the best medical and emotional support for those who are faced with the diagnosis of a severe life-limiting condition.”

Perinatal hospice care offers support for parents who continue with a pregnancy following a prenatal diagnosis indicating their baby has a life-limiting condition and could die before or shortly after birth.