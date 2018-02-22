Council welcomes delegation from Montenegro

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council welcomed a delegation of professionals from the Human Resources Management Authority (HRMA) in Montenegro to Lagan Valley Island recently.

Councillor Scott Carson, Chairman of the council’s Corporate Services Committee, greeted the delegation, which met with HR and Organisational Development (OD) representatives from the council to learn how the local authority recruits staff and manages their development and performance.

HRMA is responsible for a range of HR functions for the public sector in Montenegro. In particular they are responsible for the management of recruitment and for the training of civil servants, which includes local government employees and a much wider range of jobs than would be normal in the UK.

Councillor Carson, welcoming the delegation, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome you to our council headquarters as part of your study visit to Northern Ireland to meet with HR professionals from local and central government organisations.

“As of one the few Investors in People accredited councils since the reform of local government, this is independent recognition that we invest in our staff and have appropriate people management and development practices in place. We also host the all-council shared local government training service, which is an invaluable asset.”

Councillor Carson went on to thank the Montenegro group for visiting Lisburn.

The delegation presented a memento to the Mayor, Councillor Tim Morrow, to thank the council for hosting them.