Council vows to ‘deliver better lives for all’

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council launched its Corporate Plan, ‘Our plan for Growth and Connecting’, in the prestigious setting of Hillsborough Castle recently to an invited audience of elected representatives, local businesses and partner organisations.

The Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin, welcomed everyone and said: “The redevelopment work of the Castle and investment by the Council in the village will have a major positive impact and once it is fully re-opened we will have a tourist attraction like no other on the Island of Ireland. The Council is working hard to ensure that local businesses prepare for this boost to our economy.”

Chairman of the Council’s Corporate Services Committee, Councillor Nathan Anderson, commented: “Looking at the theme of our Corporate Plan ‘Growth and Connecting’ this truly reflects the overall vision of the Council. We are a strong entrepreneurial Council in every aspect and it is the ambition and the drive of our organisation that keeps us ahead of the game. We have set demanding targets over the next four years focusing on clear themes and we will achieve these.”

Chief Executive of the Council, Dr Theresa Donaldson, added: “This plan provides a focus for staff, elected members and partners making connections across a wide range of services to deliver better lives for all.”

The Council’s Corporate Plan outlines targets under five clear themes; Leading Well, Our Economy, Health and Wellbeing, Where we live and Our Community, and can be found online at: www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk<http://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk