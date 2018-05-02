Council urges public to use app to ‘Report All’

The council is encouraging residents to do their part for the community by reporting incidents within their council area through the ‘Report All’ app.

Councillor Amanda Grehan, Chairman of the Council’s Governance and Audit Committee said: “We are committed to improving our council area and we are calling on our residents to help us do just that by using this convenient and useful app. The Report All app allows us to address problem areas quickly so I would encourage all residents to download it and use it, if necessary. Working together in partnership we can ensure our city is as clean and green as possible,” said Councillor Grehan.

Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Dr Theresa Donaldson explains the benefit of the app: “The council signed up to the Report All App a year ago to allow residents to report instances of at the click of a button and this has proven to be a well-used channel of communication which also promotes a feeling of civic pride. Residents can report incidents, quickly and easily and can do this anonymously or provide contact details which will allow them to see updates on the action taken. The convenience of the app means if you are out and about and you can report incidents quickly to the council.”

If the incident reported is outside the remit of the council it will be reassigned to the relevant organisation responsible.

The App, can be downloaded for free from the council’s website www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/reportall or via the App Store or Google Play available on smart devices.