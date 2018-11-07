Council thanks those that served

This week Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is joining the Royal British Legion in saying thank you to all who served, sacrificed and changed our world.

In the City Centre, the Light Columns at Market Square will shine red and the Light Floor, in the City Centre, will project a giant illuminated poppy, the symbol of Remembrance, in the run up to this coming weekend’s Act of Commemoration, in the City Centre.

Alderman William Leathem, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee said: ”The illuminated poppy tribute in the City Centre throughout this week is for all service men and women, past and present and I would encourage residents to come along and see this powerful symbol of our gratitude.”

Lagan Valley Island will also be lit up red from Friday November 9 to Sunday November 11.

“On behalf of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, I say thank you to all those WW1 Soldiers and their wider generation for their war efforts and sacrifices fighting and dying for the freedoms that we enjoy today. We are forever in your debt and we thank you,” said the Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin.