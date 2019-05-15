Council shows its civic pride

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council demonstrated its commitment to ensuring a high level of civic pride with its latest initiative being a programme of street sign cleansing.

Road signs are the property of the Department for Infrastructure so the council sought permission to clean these at the same time as council owned signs.

David Burns, Chief Executive, speaking about the recent work said: “This recent new street sign cleansing programme has been designed to cover the majority of directional road signs. It was necessary to remove dirt, algae and other weather damage which had accumulated over the winter months, to ensure that such signage is readable for those travelling throughout our council area. While washing away the dirt and grime we also tidied up the area around the signs. I would like to thank our Grounds Maintenance team who undertook this work in addition to their other duties to help our ongoing work of keeping our streets clean, attractive and better managed.”

“The council hopes that others will take a similar approach to clean signs within the curtilage of the property where it is safe to do so. It would also like to remind residents that they can report concerns about their area through its ReportAll app.”