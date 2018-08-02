Council rolls out new bin collection calendar

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has published its new bin calendars, which cover collections across the Lisburn Castlereagh area from August 2018 to April 2019.

Councillor Janet Gray MBE, Chairman of the Council’s Environmental Services Committee, said: “Waste is a subject that affects everyone and the Council is committed to ensuring that information on waste management within its area is easily accessible by residents.

“The new bin collection calendars can be accessed online via the Council’s website, or residents can use the address search facility on the Council’s Binformation App or its website to determine their bin day.

“Our Binformation App will also send reminders about your bin collection day and all holiday collection dates if the notification setting is activated. Residents who prefer to have paper copy instead of using technology, can request a copy of their bin calendar from our staff at Lagan Valley Island, Waste Management and Recycling Team. All the new bin calendars include holiday collection information and key contact numbers for common waste related concerns.”

The Council would like to encourage its residents to ‘Recycle Right’ and make sure they use the correct bin for their household waste and recyclables. A wide variety of household items are recyclable.

Residents must recycle all relevant paper, cardboard and plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays items in their dry recycling bin or kerbie box along with their food and drink cans. All food waste must be put into brown bins.

To check what can be recycled log on to www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/recycling or call the Council’s Recycling Team on 028 9250 9453.