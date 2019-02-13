Council plans to make life better for everyone

The partners of the Lisburn & Castlereagh Strategic Community Planning Partnership recently met with members of the business, community, statutory and voluntary sectors at Lagan Valley Island to identify new ways to work together to create a better life in the Lisburn Castlereagh area for all.

They reviewed the actions taken over the past two years and looked at planning the next five years’ projects to ensure the Partnership continues to address the needs of the whole Lisburn Castlereagh community.

Welcoming everyone, the Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin, said: “Over the course of the last two years the Council has worked diligently with its partners to successfully deliver projects and services that improved the wellbeing of our residents. The Partnership’s commitment is strong and together we will continue to improve the wellbeing of our residents and visitors to the area.”

The successes to date for the Partnership tackled obesity through encouraging physical activity; established a service to assist those suffering from domestic violence; and gave our younger and older generations a voice through organised groups.

David Burns, Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, added: “In terms of planning for the future we need to continue to work collaboratively and learn from case studies in other parts of the UK. We must focus on listening to the needs and wants of our communities to ensure we deliver actions that are meaningful to them over the next five years. As we move forward our sole focus is to make the Lisburn Castlereagh area a better place for everyone.”

Looking to the future the 2019 – 2024 Action Plan will improve the speech and language support available for residents and support the local economy through helping people back into employment and supporting new and existing local businesses.

Heather McKee, Chair of the Lisburn & Castlereagh Strategic Community Planning Partnership, concluded: “The benefit of wider partnerships and using the knowledge of other parts of the UK we can create a five year plan that will be meaningful to the people we are wanting to help.”