“Council named as Employer of the Year

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have won the Employer of the Year Award for the public sector at a ceremony championing the achievements of people with disabilities in the workplace.

The Champion Ability Awards celebrate the achievements of people who work for Usel (Ulster Supported Employment Ltd) or have been on Usel programmes over the last year in particular the EU funded STRIDE (Support and Training to Realise Individual Development and Employment) project.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (Public Sector) were named as Employer of the Year Award at the glittering event held at Titanic Belfast.

Among the guests attending the ceremony were the former winner of the Voice UK, Andrea Begley, who spoke movingly about her own experiences and how the talents and skills of people with disabilities make a valuable contribution to all areas of life.

She sang a beautiful version of Bob Dylan’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’.

Bill Atkinson, CEO of Usel, paid tribute to all the winners of the Champion Ability Awards.

He also presented a special Championing Ability Award to former Chairman, Jim Perry, who was awarded an MBE last year and has been instrumental in driving the Champion Ability ethos across Northern Ireland.

Mr Atkinson said: “Usel’s vision is to Champion the Ability of every individual whose lives we touch.

“We champion people with disabilities and health conditions to focus on their ability and not their disability.”