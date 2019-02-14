Council launches new leisure memberships

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is encouraging local residents and customers to get more active as its staff launch the Council’s exciting new Vitality Leisure Membership package on March 1.

For just £45 per month for a household or £28 per month for an individual, members can enjoy a wide range of activities and classes for adults and children at all six of the Council’s leisure facilities - Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Dundonald International Ice Bowl, Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Glenmore Activity Centre, Grove Activity Centre and Kilmakee Activity Centre.

Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, Alderman Paul Porter said, “The package offers members an extensive range of activities to get their heart pumping, including gym, swimming, racquet sports and studio classes to name but a few of the activities available across the sites. Members are also entitled access to tenpin bowling, ice skating and Indiana Land at Dundonald International Ice Bowl.”

For further information visit www.theleisureplex.com.