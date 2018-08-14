Council extends its sweeping fleet

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has received £70,000 funding from the Department for Communities (DfC) towards the purchase of a new street sweeper to assist in the provision of a higher standard and quality of cleansing to its public realm areas.

The HAKO Citymaster 2200 is specifically designed to provide a deep clean and assist with the challenge of chewing gum removal and will be used as part of the Council’s scheduled maintenance programme of the public realm areas within the Lisburn Castlereagh area.

Alderman James Tinsley, Vice-Chair of the Council’s Environmental Services Committee said: “The Council is very keen to ensure that the public realm areas within Lisburn Castlereagh are thoroughly cleaned on a regular basis. The investment in this new street sweeper by DfC and the Council will allow us to provide a deep clean of areas as part of our scheduled maintenance programme. This new sweeper will offer a cost saving for deep cleaning challenging debris on the streets compared to the current method of cleansing. Whilst the Council has this new technology it would like to remind residents to responsibly dispose of their chewing gum in one of the many bins provided across the Lisburn Castlereagh area. Their cooperation will assist with the scheduled maintenance programme and ensure our area is kept ‘gum-free’ as much as practically possible,” concluded Alderman Tinsley.

This low emission machine reduces the need for harmful detergents and chemicals making it a more environmentally friendly method of keeping public realm areas clean.