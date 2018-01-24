Council defends plans to cut trees

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has said planned work to reduce the height of a number of trees along Hillsborough Road is being carried out “in the interest of public safety”.

The local authority has defended its plans to ‘crown’ and cut mature tress on land adjacent to Moira House following claims that the work is “unnecessary” and could kill many of the trees.

A man who contacted the Ulster Star claimed the trees pose no risk to road users.

“They could be 200 years old those trees, they are going nowhere. If they cut six or seven metres off them they’ll die. It’s a sin,” he said.

Responding to the man’s concerns, a council spokesperson commented: “Following unsuccessful attempts to identify the land owner, the council undertook an independent survey of 82 trees on the site. The survey recommended that 20 of the poor and dead trees were felled immediately to reduce the risk of a serious accident. It further recommended that a number of trees be crowned and reduced in height.

“In the interest of public safety, and working with the Department for Infrastructure (Roads Service) the dangerous trees were felled. The council is now returning, out of bird nesting season, to conduct crowning and height reduction works as recommended in the survey.”