Council celebrates compost week

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is celebrating International Compost Awareness Week from Monday 7th – Saturday 12th May 2018 with a number of promotions and events.

During this week, residents who visit the Council’s Household Recycling Centres to recycle household items will be eligible to receive one free bag of compost while stocks last.

Alderman Tommy Jeffers, Chairman of the Council’s Environmental Services Committee, said: “The Council believes marking Compost Week is a great opportunity to encourage householders to keep up the good work of recycling their food and garden waste. Residents are asked to continue to ‘Make Compost not landfill’ by using their brown bin instead of the landfill bin for food waste.

“The food and garden waste that is collected via brown bins in the Council area is processed locally into compost. Some of this compost will be available free of charge to residents who recycle at any of the Council’s Household Recycling Centres during Compost Awareness Week.

“The Council will be offering home composters at a reduced price of £10 to residents from 7th May and for the rest of the year. These simple to use composters offer an excellent opportunity for residents to create their own compost for use in flowerpots and flower beds. Composting makes sense for both the environment as it improves soil quality and reduces the amount of landfill waste, while saving you money.”

The Council will also be offering bags of compost to local schools that are part of its Zero Food Waste initiative. This initiative returns useful compost to schools that have segregated and recycled food waste using the Council’s organic food & garden waste collection service. Schools can use this compost to improve their gardens, grow plants, flowers or crops from seed; and it can help with maintaining or achieving an Eco-schools award.

The Council’s three recycling centres are located at: The Cutts, Derriaghy, BT17 9HN; 6 Comber Road, Carryduff, BT8 8AN; Dromara Road, Drumlough, Hillsborough, BT26 6QA.

For more information on recycling & waste management, to get a free kitchen caddy starter kit or purchase a home composter, please call the Recycling Hotline on 028 9250 9453 or log onto https://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/resident/bins-recycling

The new Binformation App allows residents to locate their nearest recycling location and discover more about recycling. It can be downloaded from https://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/binformation