Council brings a touch of nostalgia to this year’s Ulster Grand Prix

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, in conjunction with the Lisburn City Old Vehicle Club (LCOVC) is bringing a touch of nostalgia to the Dundrod circuit on Monday August 6 with the annual Vintage and Classic Car and Bike Cavalcade.

This local event will mark the official start of the 2018 MCE Insurance UGP Bike Week; and the Cavalcade of vintage and classic cars and motorcycles will leave Lagan Valley Island for a Parade Lap to the Dundrod Circuit.

The main outdoor event at Lagan Valley Island will see the owners of classic motorcycles and cars leave Lagan Valley Island at 7.15pm and 7.25pm respectively for a parade lap to the Dundrod Circuit.

The Cavalcade will travel through the City Centre via Castle Street, Market Square, Market Street, Smithfield Street, Antrim Street, and the Antrim Road enroute to Dundrod.

Alderman Paul Porter, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, said: “The organisers of this event would like to see local participation from classic and vintage vehicle owners to make an impressive sight as they travel through the City to Dundrod.

“Last year 200 cars and bikes took part and made a spectacular display travelling through Lisburn.

“We would welcome members of the public who wish to come to Lagan Valley Island and view these car and bikes parked up before they begin their parade lap. Alternatively there are many good viewing spots throughout the City Centre to watch the passing cavalcade.”

Entry to participate in the Parade Lap is £5 per vehicle and £3 per passenger and all entry fees and donations made will be presented to the Mayor’s Charity, Cancer Fund for Children. To register contact email lcovc.chairman@gmail.com or access the form online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/things-to-do/ulster-grand-prix-2018.