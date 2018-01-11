Computers, cash and credit cards stolen during burglaries

Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for information following two burglaries in the city earlier today (Thursday, January 11).

Detective Constable Gallagher said: “At some point between 12pm and 3:20pm entry was gained to a property in the Portulla Drive area and items including laptops, cash and credit cards were stolen from it.

"Then at some point between 12:30pm and 3:30pm a house was targeted in the Ardis Avenue area when entry was forced and items including cameras and MacBook Airs removed."

In both incidents the victims were aged over 60.

"We recognise the traumatic nature of these crimes for older people and their families. As a consequence we ask that anyone with information contact Detectives at Lisburn on 101 quoting reference 747 or 795 of 11/01/2018. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," DC Gallagher added.