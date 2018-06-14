Community action plan to improve wellbeing of city

The Lisburn and Castlereagh Strategic Community Planning Partnership (SCPP) has launched its first Action Plan, which outlines the activities planned for the first two years of the 15 year Community Plan, launched last year.

Alderman William Leathem, Chairman of the SCPP, said: “Over the past year we have been working with our partners to develop the five community planning themes of Children and Young People, The Economy, Health and Well-being, Where We Live and Our Community into actions. It has taken strong partnership working to get to where we are today and I would like thank all our community planning partners for all their efforts to date.”

Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chief Executive of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, added: “We are at the stage in the process where our partnership is moving beyond the words and striving to make a difference. The outcomes approach of this action plan will achieve better social, economic and environmental wellbeing for our area. We will continue to work together to have positive outcomes for our residents.”

The Action Plan can be viewed online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk.