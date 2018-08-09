Classic Car and Bike Rally attracts over 180 vehicles and raises £1,375

The Classic Car and Bike Rally was once again a successful start to the MCE Insurance UGP Bike Week when over 116 classic and vintage cars and 65 motorcycles joined Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and the Lisburn City Old Vehicle Club (LCOVC) on Monday, August 6 at Lagan Valley Island.

£1,375 was raised in entry fees from the participants for the Mayoral Charity, Cancer Fund for Children. There was also a bucket collection on the night.

The cavalcade of vintage and classic cars along with motorcycles left Lagan Valley Island for a Parade Lap through Lisburn City Centre before travelling on to the Dundrod Circuit. The Mayor joined the cavalcade as a passenger in LCOVC member, Norman Watts’ Alvis car. The vehicles then remained on display at the UGP Paddock at Dundrod.

Alderman Paul Porter, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, said: “It was great to see the spectacular display of so many vintage and classic vehicles. I am delighted that this event attracted a high participation of car and motorcycle enthusiasts to mark the start of the Ulster Grand Prix. Alongside the participants many residents came along to see the cars and bikes up close and join myself and the Mayor as we started them on their journey.

“It was lovely to meet old friends and make new ones as I walked around. This event marked the start of the 2018 MCE Insurance UGP Bike Week, which will see many of the world’s leading road racers come to the Dundrod Circuit in the Lisburn Castlereagh area to experience the world’s oldest road race course. On behalf of the Council I wish everyone a successful and safe UGP experience.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council would like to remind all spectators attending the Ulster Grand Prix to travel safely and ‘Keep the Race in Its Place’.