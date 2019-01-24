City gears up for Science Festival

Lisburn residents are being encouraged to explore something new as the 2019 NI Science Festival announces its programme of local events.

The festival boasts almost 200 events taking place over 11 days in February throughout Northern Ireland, with events scheduled to take place in the Lisburn area.

On Thursday, February 21, Lisburn City Library will host In the Midst of Gorillas, a talk by full-time wildlife author and photographer Dr Michael Leach. Hear Michael talk about his travels and time spent living and communicating with the mountain gorillas of Rwanda, the gentle, intelligent primates pushed to the edge of extinction.

On Saturday, February 16, Dr Johanna Lausen Higgins, Lecturer at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, will host Pineapple Mania at Hillsborough Castle, an exciting lecture about the fascinating history of the pineapple and its early cultivation in UK and Ireland.

In the Georgian period, the pineapple was the ultimate symbol of wealth and power, found on the most fashionable dining room tables of the era. Wills Hill, the First Marquess of Downshire, was swept up in the craze for pineapples and created one of the earliest ‘pineries’ in Ireland, within the grounds of Hillsborough estate.

For more information about NI Science Festival events and to book tickets, visit nisciencefestival.com.