City Council may waive burial fees

Ulster Unionist Councillor Hazel Legge has welcomed support within Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council for a move to waive burial fees for children under the age of eighteen years.

“This is a move which I am confident will receive widespread support from the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh,” said Councillor Legge.

“In April my Party colleague on Armagh, City and Banbridge Council, Julie Flaherty, raised this issue which was very personal to her, following the tragic loss of her son Jake five years ago.

“A number of councils across Northern Ireland have adopted the proposal and I am pleased to say that at a special meeting of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, the item on the Children’s Funeral Fund was approved.

“It now goes to the full council for final approval on August 28 and all being well, will come into force in the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area from September 1, 2018.

“I would like to commend Council colleagues for their support for this measure which will waive burial costs for those under the age of 18 and will go some way to helping families that are experiencing a great deal of stress and grief.”