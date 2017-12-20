Christmas presents stolen during burglary at Lisburn home

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a burglary that occurred at Knockmore Square where a number of Christmas presents were stolen.

Posting on PSNI Lisburn Facebook page officers said that the incident is alleged to have taken place between the hours of 2.30pm on Monday, December 18 and 9.00am on Tuesday, December 19 2017.

They said: “During this a number of items have been taken including £700 in cash, a smart TV, various gift baskets worth £240 a £40 doll from B+M bargains. A quantity of medication was also taken from this address.

“Police in Lisburn would appeal for anyone who has any information in relation to this burglary. Did you see any vans or cars acting suspiciously in the area? Have you seen similar items for sale in the past couple of days on buy and sell pages? Most of the items taken were Christmas presents and it would be great to get this back for the family who have worked so hard this year to get them.

“If you have any information please contact 101 and quote serial 265 19/12/17.”