Christmas family fun day at Trinity Methodist

Here’s the perfect way to start your Christmas shopping AND help raise funds for Cancer Focus NI.

The Kirkwood family, who are preparing for a Strictly Come Dancing fundraiser for the charity in the Stormont Hotel later this month, have organised a Christmas family fun day in Trinity Methodist Church in Lisburn tomorrow (Saturday, December 1).

The event will run from 3.30-5.30pm in the church on Ballymacoss Avenue (off Knockmore Road) and will feature festive stalls, Santa’s grotto, Honey Badger’s go-karting, bouncy castle, face painting, refreshments and a fantastic ballot with prizes doinated by local businesses.

Come along and get into the festival spirit.