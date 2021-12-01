Charity cycle helps to raise funds in memory of baby boy

Family members and friends of little Jake Barr joined with staff members at Stewart & Gibson in a sponsored cycle on exercise bikes

Family members and friends of little Jake Barr joined with staff members at Stewart & Gibson in the Co Down town in a sponsored cycle on exercise bikes.

Over the course of the day they managed to ride a distance of 302 miles – the equivalent of cycling the length of Ireland without having to leave the long established Main Street business.

Jake was born on September 25th to parents Andrew and Chloe.

He was a heart warrior, diagnosed before birth with a Double Inlet Left Ventricle, Hypoplastic Right Ventricle, Transposed Great Arteries and a leak of the Tricuspid Valve, he sadly passed away at 15 days old having spent his life in the Royal Victoria Hospital and the NI Children’s Hospice.

Andrew’s cousin Jason Barr decided he wanted to raise as much as possible for the NI Children’s Hospice where little Jake spent his last days.

The continued support from the hospice has been welcomed by the family.

With the help of his colleagues at Stewart & Gibson he organised the hugely successful charity cycle.

A delighted Jason said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came to support us.”

Buckets will remain in-store for the duration of November while Jason completes his daily workouts.