The council is advising local householders that bin collections scheduled to be made on December 25 will be collected on December 23.

Those due to be made on December 26 will be collected on December 30, while collections scheduled for January 1 will be made on January 6.

Kerbies due to be collected on January 1 will be collected on Saturday, December 30.

For more information check out the council’s website - www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/resident/bins-recycling