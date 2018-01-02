Chamber’s annual toy appeal a ‘huge success’

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Christmas toy appeal has been hailed “a huge success” after hundreds of toys and games were donated to Barnardo’s NI.

The impressive collection of toys, games, books and other items was handed over to the children’s charity at the Chamber’s Christmas lunch, which was held at Lisburn Golf Club last month.

Addressing guests at the event, Judith Searle from Barnardo’s NI thanked the Chamber and the Lisburn business community for their kind generosity.

She informed guests about Barnardo’s activities, and in particular their Lisburn-based Parent and Infant Project, which will benefit from the wide variety of toys for all ages.

Recently-elected Chamber President, Evan Morton said the annual toy appeal had been “a huge success.”

Welcoming Deputy Mayor Hazel Legge and local council and business representatives to the lunch, he thanked everyone for attending and supporting the Chamber’s appeal.

Councillor Legge passed on her best wishes to the Chamber members as they plan their activities for 2018.

Following a delicious Christmas lunch, guests were entertained by Fiddler Adam and his unique style music, which rounded off a very successful event.

