Celebrations as George turns 40

George Lilley of Ballymacash was in for a surprise recently when around 70 friends and family gathered at the Ballymac Hotel, Stoneyford to celebrate his 40th birthday.

George, who suffers from cerebral palsy and attends the Rowan Centre in Wallace Avenue, has been looking forward to turning 40 for the last two years.

George is a big fan of the Country Singing Star Shaun Loughrey and to his absolute delight and excitement, Shaun, along with Kieran on keyboards, was there on the night to entertain.