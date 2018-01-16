Celebrate the Royal wedding in style

Local community organisations planning events to celebrate the upcoming Royal wedding are being invited to avail of grant funding.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Royal Wedding Celebration Community Grant Fund will award up to £500 to constituted local community and voluntary groups wishing to provide ‘community parties’ to celebrate the wedding of HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19.

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, said: “The council wants to give local communities the opportunity to become involved and celebrate this memorable occasion.

“The events that will receive support from the council must be a street party/festival, all-inclusive, open and accessible to everyone within the local community and take place between May 16 and May 23, 2018.”

The Royal Wedding Celebration Community Grant Fund is a competitive scheme and applications must be submitted to the council before the closing date of 4pm on Friday 9. Late applications will not be accepted.

Alderman Tinsley added: “The term community is very central to the work of the council’s Leisure & Community Wellbeing Department and through its many grant streams and sporting activities it works to bring people together right across the Lisburn Castlereagh area. I hope that these grants to mark the Royal wedding will bring a high level of community spirit across the council area. I myself am looking forward to celebrating the Royal wedding and watching Prince Harry, the youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, marry his sweetheart Meghan Markle. I wish them every success and happiness in married life.”

Application forms and guidelines for the grant funding can be accessed online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/community or by calling Rosemary Burns on 028 9244 7679 or emailing royalcelebrationgrants@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk

Please note, in the event of the grant scheme being over-subscribed the council reserves the right to reduce the amount of grant aid offered to keep within the allocated budget.