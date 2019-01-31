Cathedral monuments guide is launched

A new guide to the monuments of Christ Church Cathedral, Lisburn, was recently launched by the Dean of Connor, The Very Reverend Sam Wright, and Alderman Paul Porter, Chair of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee.

The self-guided tour, a collaboration between the Cathedral and the Museum, tells the stories behind some of the most prominent monuments in the building.

Highlights include tablets commemorating notable Lisburn soldiers, military families, local women, Huguenots, and prominent personalities from the landlord and art collector Sir Richard Wallace, to Bishop Jeremy Taylor, and RIC District Inspector Swanzy. Speaking about the guide, Alderman Porter said: “For over 300 years monuments, and tablets have been erected on the walls of Lisburn Cathedral marking the contribution of parishioners or their families, and those closely associated with the town. The guide provides a wonderful fact-filled tour of the stories and personalities from Lisburn’s rich past.”

Dean Sam Wright added: “The publication provides a colourful and accessible self-guided tour of the Cathedral, and is a great addition to the earlier publication detailing the history of the Cathedral’s windows. I know this guide will prove just as popular with our visitors to the Cathedral Coffee Room and those coming to explore the history of Lisburn.”

The leaflet was launched in Lisburn Cathedral in January 2019. Free copies of the guide are available in Christ Church Cathedral and the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum.