Cash injection for community projects

Three Lisburn based projects will benefit from over £105,000 thanks to the Alpha Programme following the latest round of funding announcements.

The Alpha Programme has supported a large number of community and bio-diversity projects since it was launched in 2008. Ten years on, it has distributed almost £5.5 million through the Landfill Communities Fund to projects dedicated to bringing positive change to communities within a 15-mile radius of the landfill site at Mullaghglass on the outskirts of Lisburn.

Ballymacash Sports Academy has been successful through the Alpha Programme ‘Main Grant Scheme’, receiving a grand total of £50,000.

Lisburn City Church Community Trust (LCCCT) is another worthy recipient of the ‘Main Grant Scheme’, thanks to the Alpha Programme- LCCCT has been awarded £47,300. Improvements will be made to flooring, lighting, toilet facilities and security, along with redecoration and additional equipment.

Thanks to the ‘Small Grants Scheme,’ the Alpha Programme has also awarded £8,100 to Rathlane Care Farm. Rathlane Care Farm, located on the shores of Lough Neagh, was first set up in 2012, it provides residential accommodation and farming related therapeutic, vocational and educational activities. The funding aims to improve visitor facilities and support conservation works along the Lough shore.

Niamh-Anne McNally from Alpha Resource Management said: “The projects that have been selected are diverse and varied, it’s hugely rewarding to help enhance the great work that is already being carried out.”