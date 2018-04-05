‘Carrying the cross of witness’ procession held in Lisburn

The annual ‘Good Friday carrying of the cross walk of witness’ was held in Lisburn on Good Friday, March 30.

The procession gathered at the lower end of Bow Street at 12.30pm and made its way to Market Square for a short act of worship led by Lisburn City Centre Clergy.

The chairman of the Lisburn City Centre Ministers’ Fellowship, the Rev Mervyn Ewing (Minister of Seymour Street Methodist Church) welcomed everyone to the short act of worship in Market Square.

Taking part were Father Dermot McCaughan (St Patrick’s), Pastor Brian Agnew (Lisburn City Church) and Ashley Parkes and Alice Francey (Hillsborough Presbyterian Church) who gave a brief overview of a project ‘Love Lisburn’ involving churches from the Lisburn area.

The Presbyterian Moderator, The Rt Rev Dr Noble McNeely also took part in this year’s event.

For the third year in a row, the Rev Michael Davidson, minister of Railway Street Presbyterian Church, did not take part.