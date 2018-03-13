Can you spare a few hours to help at sculpture park?

Whitemountain and District Community Association (WDCA) is on the look out for volunteers to help with preparations for the installation of four new artworks at its sculpture park at Belshaws Quarry Nature Reserve, just outside Lisburn.

A volunteer day will take place at the Bensons Road site on Saturday, March 24, with the grand opening of the extended sculpture park scheduled for Saturday, April 7.

“In advance of the installation activity during Easter week, on Saturday, March 24 we have some preparation work to do. Anyone that can lend a hand at some physical work would be most welcome to come along anytime from 9am,” John Belshaw, Treasurer of WDCA, explained.

“Tea and coffee will be provided and those that can take part will get a special invite to the opening and a special t-shirt for them to wear on opening day.”

He continued: “The four sculptors are very busy right now and the progress to date is revealing four really special sculptures. The four new sculptures link 250 million years of geology to man’s activity during the limestone quarrying and the resulting flora and fauna at the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) owned Area of Special Scientific Interest.

“Ideally, anyone that could come along on 24th should send us a note through our website.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and The Alpha Programme have provided the funding for the latest phase of the project, which will extend the unique venue for the benefit of residents and tourists.

For further details and contact information log on to the Belshaws Quarry Sculpture Park website - www.bqsp.co.uk