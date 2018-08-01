Calling all local community heroes

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond for their local community, making Lisburn a brighter, cleaner or better place?

With the deadline fast approaching, George Best Belfast City Airport and the Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC) are encouraging nominations from the public for their Community Hero Award.

The award, now in its third year, is designed to recognise the hard work and commitment of the unsung heroes that strive to improve their community by making it tidier, more colourful, and eco-friendly.

Nominating a hero is easy – simply submit a short summary outlining who the person is, describing some of their great work and their impact on the community.

Doreen Muskett, President of the NIAC, said: “We have met some incredible people throughout the Best Kept Awards, often who don’t realise the immense value of their volunteering. The chance to show our appreciation to those who really deserve it is very exciting and I can already see the judges will have a tough choice ahead of them”

To nominate your hero, email niamenity@btconnect.com before August 24.