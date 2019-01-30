Cadet force seeks volunteers

Have you always wanted to work with young people? Could you pass on some of your life skills to teenagers in your community?

If so, you could find a channel for your energy, enthusiasm and commitment as a Volunteer Instructor with the Army Cadet Force in Lisburn,

The ACF which is one of one of the country’s largest voluntary youth organisations, famously provides 12 to 18-year-olds with opportunities to enjoy outdoor adventure, sport and personal development challenges, earn respected qualifications, perhaps tackle the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, and forge lasting friendships.

Less obviously, the organisation also provides those same opportunities to its Adult Instructors and Volunteers.

Colonel Sam McCammond said: “We’re here to help young people from all sorts of social, religious and cultural backgrounds take on some of the attributes that will stand them well in adult life. We want to help teenagers in our community to learn the skills for team work and leadership; to help them grow in physical fitness and personal confidence; we want to encourage active citizenship and see them have fun and make friends within a challenging and friendly environment. As our Cadets say, ‘what’s not to love about that?’”

For more information go to www.armycadets.com or call 028 90815 223.