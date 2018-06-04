Tool hire firm creating 20 new jobs with £10m investment

Plant, tool and equipment hire specialists, Balloo Hire, are creating 20 new jobs as part of a £10m investment across the firm’s five sites across Northern Ireland.

A recruitment process for 20 new employees is under way, with roles on offer including administration, clerical, management, engineering, mechanics, finance and sales posts.

In addition to increasing staff numbers, as part of the investment the company will see a swell in the range of new machinery available for hire including, dumpers, generators and site accommodation to VIP toilets for events and garden equipment.

The family-owned and run company has gone from strength to strength over the last three decades since their inception as a “man with a van” business.

Growth in the Northern Ireland construction sector as well as a rise in demand for on-site events equipment has seen customer demand increase significantly in the plant, tool and equipment market.

General Manager Mark Grundy said: “We have experienced significant growth in the construction industry which is still in recovery from the recession. This has resulted in the company winning new contracts across a broad range of sectors.

“Northern Ireland has a burgeoning events and entertainment sector which has also increased the demand for our products and services. We predict these sectors combined will experience growth over the next 3-5 years.

“As a result, we are investing in key staff and machinery to meet the demands of our customers and stay abreast of the competition.

“On top of the changes in the commercial landscape of our business there has also been an increase in demand for domestic use hire.”

As part of the investment plan Mr Grundy added that Balloo Hire, which has sites in Belfast, Bangor, Ballyclare, Lisburn and Glenavy, is now looking at their growth potential into other sectors and markets throughout the island of Ireland and the UK.

Currently the company services the domestic DIY and gardening market right through to major construction and manufacturing companies as well as multi-nationals operating in Northern Ireland.