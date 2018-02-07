Time is running out to enter Business Awards

Local businesses and entrepreneurs are being urged to get their entries in for the 2018 Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards, before the deadline of 5pm on Monday, February 12.

There are 16 categories in this year’s Plastec-sponsored awards, including Best New Business, Best Family Business and the Young Entrepreneur Award, and full details on each, along with entry forms, can be found online at www.lcccbusinessawards.co.uk

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the Development Committee at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, said: “We’re very excited about this year’s awards. We’ve already received entries across a range of business sectors but we would like to assure local businesses that there’s still time to get involved.

“I would urge as many local companies and individuals as possible to get their submission in before the closing date of 12th February and help us celebrate the very best that there is to offer across the wider Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

“Entering awards are important to a business as they not only allow them to benchmark their success, but also provide a morale boost for employees and can be used as a superb marketing and PR tool.

“That’s why our Business Awards is one of the highlights on our calendar this year, and we’re looking forward to bringing the local business community together to celebrate all of the great work that is going on around us.”

Businesses should visit www.lcccbusinessawards.co.uk for more information on each of the categories and how to enter, or contact Neil Dalzell at ND Events on 028 9263 3232 or email neil@ndevents.co.uk

The winners will be announced at a glittering black-tie gala awards ceremony at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club on Friday, March 23, hosted by Q Radio’s Stephen Clements and Cate Conway.

• The full list of award categories is as follows:

Lisburn and Castlereagh Business Person of the Year Award (sponsored by GMcG Chartered Accountants)

Rising Star - Young Entrepreneur Award (sponsored by SERC)

Best Tourism Amenity (sponsored by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council)

Excellence in Customer Service (Non-Retail) Award (sponsored by Power NI)

Excellence in Customer Service (Retail) Award (sponsored by Retail NI)

Best Marketing Campaign Award (sponsored by Inspire Business Centre)

Best New Business Award (sponsored by Lisburn Enterprise Organisation)

Excellence in Manufacturing Award (sponsored by Montupet UK)

Best Exporting Business Award (sponsored by OCO Global)

Business Growth Award (sponsored by Bank of Ireland)

Best Social Enterprise Business Award (sponsored by Social Enterprise NI)

Best Licensed Eating Establishment (sponsored by Phoenix Natural Gas)

Best Non-Licensed Eating Establishment (sponsored by Draynes Farm)

Innovation Award (sponsored by Plastec)

Investment in Health Award (sponsored by Public Health Agency)

Best Family Business Award (sponsored by The Irish News)