Talking Brexit over breakfast

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce held its first event of 2018 last week, a business breakfast at Cafe Vic Ryn.

A large turnout of members and guests heard Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP speak about various business topics affecting the greater Lisburn area, including the exciting development plans for Blaris which could have a huge impact on the local economy.

Richard Bullick, Cllr Ben Mallon, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP and Chamber President Evan Morton.

It was no surprise that Brexit featured highly in the discussions, and questions from the audience focused on the topic and how local businesses may be affected by the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

Following the DUP man’s address, attendees received a presentation from Mark Sterritt, Brexit Advisory Manager at IntertradeIreland.

Mark gave a comprehensive overview on Brexit issues and spoke about what businesses should be doing now to prepare for Brexit, highlighting that firms can apply for free Start To Plan vouchers worth up to £2,000 from IntertradeIreland’s website.

The event was supported by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and Alderman Allan Ewart MBE took the opportunity to highlight a range of initiatives and programmes the council has planned for the coming months.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP and Chamber President Evan Morton with Grafton Recruitment staff Tanya Tyttle, Caitriona McKerr and Gregory Filus.

Thanking all the speakers and those who attended the event, Chamber President Evan Morton said: “This morning’s event has been a terrific success and the local business community turned out in great numbers to learn more on issues such as Brexit which greatly concern them. The Chamber and Lisburn and Castlereagh Council will be working in partnership throughout 2018 to deliver information and initiatives of value to our members.”

New RUAS Chief Executive Alan Crowe and outgoing Chief Executive Colin McDonald with Lisburn Chamber President Evan Morton.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP and Chamber President Evan Morton.

Chamber President Evan Morton with Gillian Shields, Coca Cola HBC and Alderman Allan Ewart MBE.

Lisburn Chamber committee members Colin McDonald, Belinda ONeill, Evan Morton, Chanel McKinstry, Phillip Sanaghan, Stephen Houston and Karen Marshall.

Mark Sterritt, IntertradeIreland Brexit Advisory Service Manager, addresses the audience.

Chamber President Evan Morton with Hazel King, LCCC and Mark Sterritt, IntertradeIreland.

Chamber President Evan Morton, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, Fred Lemon, Phillip Sanaghan, Chanel McKinstry and Turan Mirza.