Shopping mall for sale, but rumours that centre is to close ‘untrue’

The agent responsible for the management of Bow Street Mall in Lisburn has rubbished rumours that the shopping centre is facing closure.

McKibbin Commercial has revealed that the city centre property – home to more than 40 businesses including major retailers such as Primark, JD Sports and Dunnes – is up for sale, but stressed that it will not be closing.

Bow Street Mall, Lisburn

They were responding to rumours circulating in the city over recent weeks that the centre is to shut down.

A number of people shared the unfounded speculation on social media, with some even suggesting that tenants of the mall had been informed that it will be closing in 2020.

Stressing that the rumours are untrue, a spokesperson for McKibbin Commercial said: “Bow Street Mall, which has been operating in the centre of Lisburn for over 30 years, is part of a large portfolio of property owned by Donegall Place Investments Ltd.

“The centre, which boasts many top brand retailers, has been placed on the market for sale this week.

“Despite the centre being on the market, we can categorically state that the centre will not be closing, and would advise that rumours suggesting this are untrue. They serve only to unsettle staff who work in the centre, and also the tens of thousands of customers who visit the centre on a weekly basis to shop, eat and meet up with friends and family.”

Highlighting that the mall has welcomed Toytown and Houston’s Department Store this year, with further new tenants “in the pipeline”, the spokesperson added: “We would like to thank our customers for their support over the past 30 years, and hope that they will continue to support the centre as it moves into the future.”

Hitting out at those spreading the rumours that the mall is to close down, Evan Morton, president of Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, commented: “Rumours of closure of Bow Street Mall are completely inaccurate and unhelpful to our local business community. The individuals concerned should cease spreading fake news immediately.”