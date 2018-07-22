Saintfield Show returns to heart of Down countryside

Saintfield’s 73rd annual show has been hailed as a huge success.

The one-day event was hosted by the Lawson Family at Glenbrook Farm near Boardmills.

Samantha Todd, Ballynahinch, exhibited the reserve Hampshire Down champion at Saintfield Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Show chairman Brian Hunter thanked everyone who turned out to support the show: “I am sure everyone will agree that this is a fine venue for our annual show. We are indebted to Peter Lawson and his family for the use of their premises.

“It has been a great day, and I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to success of the show”.

These words were echoed by DUP MLA Edwin Poots: “Glenbrook Farm has proved to be an excellent fixture for Saintfield Show, and I look forward to seeing the show going from strength-to-strength in the years ahead.”

Glenbrook Farm has been owned by County Down dentist Peter Lawson since 1993: “My family has thoroughly enjoyed the day, and we are delighted to welcome Saintfield Show back into the heart of the community. We have met many friends, and it has been a lot of fun.”

Albert and David Connolly, Ballynahinch, with the County Down interbreed beef champion Brigadoon Nebulus at Saintfield Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The pigs proved to be one of the attractions, with judge Brian Kelly from Lurgan awarding the supreme championship to a British Saddleback boar owned by top-placed young handler Samara Radcliffe from Banbridge. Runner-up was a Gloucester Old Spot gilt owned by Amanda Stewart from Dundrod. Claiming the championship ribbons in the interbreed sheep line-up was a Texel shearling ewe from the McCollam family, Steven, Jean, Christina and Stephanie, who run 30 pedigree and 100 commercial ewes in their Carmavy Flock near Nutt’s Corner.

“The overall winner is a very correct sheep with great breed character,” explained Scottish judge Craig Thornborrow. The Texel female has been shown three times and was placed second at Balmoral, and first at Ballymena.

The reserve championship went to an aged Charollais ewe from Jim Bell’s Lornbrook flock based at Comber. She has won three interbreed titles, and five breed championships during the show season.

In the dairy section the interbreed championship went to the Holstein third calver Clandeboye Goldsun Dellia EX91. Owned by Lady Dufferin’s Clandeboye Estate, she was exhibited by herd manager Mark Logan.

Gail Matchett, Portadown, exhibited the Aberdeen Angus champion at Saintfield Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Standing in reserve position was the Jersey winner Clandeboye Allstar I Evita EX91. She produced her third calf in December, and is giving 25 litres of milk daily.

Jonny Neill had a day to remember in the beef section, claiming the British Blue championship and going on to win the interbreed beef champion of champions award. His supremo was the October 2015 heifer Rosemount Julia – one of two females in the newly founded herd.

Interbreed judges Adrian Irvine, Des Kelly and Jason Edgar awarded the reserve overall championship to the Limousin leader Ballycairn Noelle, owned by Stephen and Adam McGookin who run a 40-cow herd at Carrickfergus. Born in March 2017 she is by Lynderg Jefferson.

Brian Hunter concluded: “We’ve had very positive feedback about the show, and it is encouraging to see the number of young showmen and women competing in the various classes, especially the handling classes. “

Results from the judging ring:

Pigs

Champion: Samara Radcliffe. Reserve: Amanda Stewart

Sow, any age – 1, Amanda Stewart; 2, Samara Radcliffe; 3, Amanda Stewart.

Senior gilt, Middle White – 1, Amanda Stewart; 2, Christopher Fry; 3, Amanda Stewart.

Senior gilt, any other breed – 1, Amanda Stewart; 2, James Girvan; 3, Christopher Fry.

Robert Montgomery exhibited the reserve Hereford champion Magheraknock Nadia owned by David Smyth, Ballynahinch. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Junior gilt – 1, James Girvan; 2, Amanda Stewart; 3, Samara Radcliffe.

Senior boar – 1, Samara Radcliffe; 2, Robert Neill.

Junior boar – 1, James Girvan.

Goats

Champion: S Wilson. Reserve: George McKeown

Female goat, any other variety – 1, S Wilson; 2, George McKeown.

Goatling, any other variety – 1, George McKeown; 2, and 3, S Wilson.

Female kid, any other breed – 1, and 2, S Wilson.

Group of three – 1, S Wilson.

CATTLE

Supreme Overall Cattle Champion: Jonny Neill (British Blue). Reserve: S McGookin and Sons (Limousin)

Qualifier for Linden Foods and NISA junior heifer championship: S McGookin and Sons(Limousin) and Molly Bradley (Simmental)

County Down Male Beef Championship: WD and JA Connolly (Charolais). Reserve: Paul Elwood (British Blue).

Qualifier for the Bank of Ireland and NISA junior bull championship: WD and JA Connolly (Charolais) and PJ Maginn (Salers)

Young handlers

Handler, under 16 years-old – 1, Lily Neill; 2, Molly Bradley; 3, Jonny Peters.

Handler, aged 16 to 18-years-old – 1, Victoria Johnston.

Handler, aged 18 to 24 years-old – 1, Adam McGookin.

Dairy Cattle

Champion: Clandeboye Estate (Holstein). Reserve: Clandeboye Estate (Jersey).

Cow in-milk – 1, and 2, Clandeboye Estate.

Shorthorn

Champion: Jonny Peters

Heifer – 1, Jonny Peters.

Hereford

Champion: James Graham. Reserve: David Smyth

Cow, any age – 1, James Graham; 2, David Smyth.

Senior heifer – 1, David Smyth

Junior heifer – 1, Colin McCord; 2, James Graham.

Bull, any age – 1, James Graham; 2, Colin McCord.

Calf – 1, Emily Peters; 2, David Smyth; 3, James Graham.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, James Graham; 2, David Smyth.

Simmental

Champion: Molly Bradley

Junior heifer – 1, Molly Bradley

Charolais

Champion: Matchett Family. Reserve: Matchett Family.

Senior heifer – 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly.

Junior heifer – 1, Matchett Family; 2, WD and JA Connolly.

Bull, any age – 1, WD and JA Connolly.

Calf – 1, Matchett family

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly.

Aberdeen Angus

Champion: Matchett Family. Reserve: Emily Peters

Cow, any age – 1, Matchett Family.

Junior heifer – 1, Emily Peters.

Calf -1, Matchett Family.

Salers

Champion: Pearse O’Kane. Reserve: PJ Maginn

Cow, any age – 1, PJ Maginn; 2, Pearse O’Kane.

Senior heifer – 1, Pearse O’Kane; 2, PJ Maginn.

Junior heifer – 1, Pearse O’Kane; 2, and 3, Seamus Connell.

Bull, under two-years-old – 1, PJ Maginn.

Limousin

Champion: S McGookin and Sons. Reserve: S McGookin and Sons.

Junior heifer – 1, S McGookin and Sons.

Junior bull – 1, S McGookin and Sons; 2, David Lester; 3, Derek and Joy Bell.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, S McGookin and Sons.

British Blue

Champion: Jonny Neill. Reserve: Paul Elwood

Junior bull – 1, Paul Elwood.

Senior heifer – 1, Jonny Neill.

Rare Breeds

Junior Irish Moiled bull or heifer – 1, Arnold Pearson; 2, Caroline Lyons.

Dexter cow – 1, Damien Tumelty; 2, Arnold Pearson; 3, Damien Tumelty.

British Blonde

Champion: Rodgers Livestock. Reserve: Gerard McClelland.

Senior heifer – 1, Gerard McCelland.

Junior heifer – 1, Rodgers Livestock; 2, and 3, Gerard McClelland.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Gerard McClelland.

Commercial

Champion: Rodgers Livestock. Reserve: DW and WD Jordan.

Heifer calf – 1, Rodgers Livestock.

Bullock, one to two-years-old – 1, Rodgers Livestock.

Heifer, one to two-years-old – 1, and 2, DW and WD Jordan; 3, Jonny Neill.

SHEEP

Supreme sheep championship: S and J McCollam (Texel). Reserve: Jim Bell (Charollais).

Cydectin Young Handlers – 1, Christopher McClurg; 2, Samantha Todd; 3, Liam Doyle; 4, Jake Wells.

Texel

Champion: S and J McCollam. Reserve: Nigel Ross.

Ram, any age – 1, Nigel Ross; 2, S and J McCollam; 3, Chelsea Best.

Ewe, any age – 1, S and J McCollam; 2, Nigel Ross; 3, Paul O’Connor.

Shearling ewe – 1, S and J McCollam; 2, Nigel Ross; 3, Chelsea Best.

Ewe lamb – 1, S and McCollam; 2, Nigel Ross; 3, Paul O’Connor.

Ram lamb – 1, Paul O’Connor; 2, Chelsea Best.

Pair of shearling ewes – 1, Nigel Ross; 2, S and J McCollam.

Zwartbles

Champion: Caroline Lyons. Reserve: Melvyn Dorman.

Ram, any age – 1, Catherine McCracken.

Ewe, any age – 1, and 2, Niamh Brannigan; 3, Catherine McCracken.

Shearling ewe – 1, Melvyn Dorman; 2, Jack Owens; 3, Caroline Lyons.

Ram lamb – 1, Jack Owens; 2, Caroline Lyons.

Ewe lamb – 1, Niamh Brannigan; 2, and 3, Catherine McCracken.

Suffolk

Champion: Christopher McClurg. Reserve: Sean Doyle.

Ram, any age – 1, Christopher McClurg.

Ewe, any age – 1, Sean Doyle; 2, Christopher McClurg.

Shearling ewe – 1, Sean Doyle; 2, Christopher McClurg.

Ram lamb – 1, Christopher McClurg; 2, Sean Doyle.

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Christopher McClurg; 3, Sean Doyle.

Group of three – 1, Sean Doyle; 2, and 3, Christopher McClurg.

Kerryhill

Champion: Wallace Clarke. Reserve: RJ McCauley.

Ram, any age – 1, Wallace Clarke.

Ram lamb – 1, Wallace Clarke; 2, Kerry Angus; 3, RJ McCauley.

Ewe, any age – 1, RJ McCauley; 2, Wallace Clarke; 3, Kerry Angus.

Shearling ewe – 1, Wallace Clarke; 2, and 3, RJ McCauley.

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Wallace Clarke; 3, Kerry Angus.

Group of three – 1, Wallace Clarke.

Native Breeds

Champion: RJ McCauley. Reserve: RJ McCauley.

Blackface

Champion: Seamus Fegan. Reserve: Seamus Fegan.

Ram, any age – 1, Colm McAteer; 2, Seamus Fegan.

Ewe, any age – 1, Seamus Fegan.

Shearling ewe – 1, and 2, Seamus Fegan3, Colm McAteer.

Ram lamb – 1, Seamus Fegan.

Ewe lamb – 1, Seamus Fegan; 2, Colm McAteer.

Hampshire Down

Champion: Sean Doyle. Reserve: Trevor Todd.

Ram, any age – 1, Sean Doyle; 2, Jake Wells; 3, Peter Lawson.

Ewe, any age – 1, 2, and 3, Peter Lawson.

Shearling ewe – 1, and 2, Peter Lawson; 3, Sean Doyle.

Ram lamb – 1, and 2, Trevor Todd; 3, Sean Doyle.

Ewe lamb – 1, Sean Doyle; 2, and 3, Jake Wells.

Novice lamb – 1, Trevor Todd; 2, Peter Lawson; 3, Jake Wells.

Group of three – 1, and 2, Peter Lawson.

Any Other Breed

Champion: Daniel McComb. Reserve: Daniel McComb.

Charollais

Champion: Jim Bell. Reserve: Jim Bell.

Ram, two shear and upwards – 1, Jim Bell.

Shearling ram – 1, Jim Bell.

Ewe, two shear and upwards – 1, 2, and 3, Jim Bell.

Shearling ewe – 1, and 2, and 3, Jim Bell.

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Jim Bell.

Group of three – 1, Jim Bell.

Ile de France

Champion: David Mulligan. Reserve: David Mulligan.

Ram, any age – 1, 2, and 3, David Mulligan.

Shearling ram – 1, David Mulligan.

Ram lamb – 1, David Mulligan.

Ewe – 1, David Mulligan.

ENDS

Gail Matchett, Portadown, rexhibited the Charolais champion Birches Nancy at Saintfield Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Samara Radcliffe from Banbridge was the champion handler in the pig section at Saintfield Show. Presenting the trophy is Lurgan judge Brian Kelly. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Molly Bradley from Armagh exhibited the Simmental champion Cladymore Impact. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The Saintfield Show Hereford champion was Richmount 1 Peppermint bred by James Graham from Portadown. Picture: Julie Hazelton