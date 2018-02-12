RUAS and Ulster Bank announce countdown to 150th Balmoral Show

Building on the success of last year, the first four-day Balmoral Show in recent years, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) and Ulster Bank have officially kickstarted the countdown to this year’s landmark 150th Balmoral Show.

Returning to Balmoral Park from May 16-19, the organisers have pledged the largest show to date.

The four-day event will feature more than 650 trade stands, the NI Food Pavilion featuring the best of local food and drink producers, hundreds of competitions and classes, and a wide range of family entertainment and attractions.

The second consecutive year that the agricultural event has spanned four days, this year the show will also be extending its footprint with an additional 4,000 sqm of exhibition space.

Replacing the former cattle marquee, a new, permanent covered exhibition space will be erected and will house the cattle this year.

To commemorate the 150th anniversary, a special marquee will host an exhibition of photography, souvenirs and artefacts from a bygone era of agriculture and farming in the province.

“We are delighted to officially kick-start the countdown to Balmoral Show 2018, said RUAS chief executive Colin McDonald.

“This is a very special year as we celebrate the 150th show, a landmark we are very proud of.

“’With the increase in size and scale of the Show, new attractions and our 150th anniversary plans, 2018 is shaping up to be a big year.

“We are thrilled to have Ulster Bank on board again as our principal sponsor, their support has played an integral role in enabling us to grow the show.”

Ulster bank commercial director Nigel Walsh said: “As the show celebrates its 150th anniversary, Ulster Bank will also celebrate its 10th year as Balmoral Show principal sponsor and our many decades of involvement in the show.