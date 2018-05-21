Residential and retail plans for Carryduff site

A new planning application has been submitted for a major residential and retail development in Carryduff.

The updated proposals for the regeneration of Carryduff Shopping Centre, which has been lying empty for over two years, have been submitted to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council planners for consideration.

The plans could see the part demolition of existing buildings at the shopping complex, refurbishment of the former SuperValu building and the construction of three retail units, a restaurant unit and 21 apartments with associated car parking and landscaping.

Welcoming the submission of the planning application, DUP Councillor Nathan Anderson said: “It is good to see that the ball is now rolling.

“We all want to see this shopping centre rejuvenated into a functional, 21st century space which will hopefully attract further investment and increased footfall.”

His party colleague, Councillor Vasundhara Kamble commented: “As someone who used to shop in the centre regularly, it has been very disappointing to see what has become of the site.

“We all want to see the area improved and the economic hub restored. We know that this site is the location that will provide new jobs for the Carryduff area.”

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford added: “This site is of interest for the local people of Carryduff and is essential to the regeneration of the town centre.”

The plans for the Church Road site can be viewed on the planning portal - epicpublic.planningni.gov.uk - using the planning reference number LA05/2018/0459/F.