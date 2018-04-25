Pigs (Honker does tricks) need rehomed urgently

Four large pigs, one of whom does tricks, need rehomed urgently, says a NI animal charity.

Honker, Snout, Wilbur and Norton are looking for homes as soon as possible as the charity that took them in needs to reduce the number of animals they keep.

One of the pigs which needs rehomed

The Nut House Hen Rescue and Re-homing charity in Moira said they have had a lot of interest in the pigs but no takers as yet.

None of the pigs are related but some have been with the charity for almost four years.

And while they are all great friends, the charity has serious drainage issues and needs to reduce the number of animals it keeps in order to carry out essential maintenance work.

The charity said: “We had a lot of interest in the pigs but no homes yet.

“Can anyone who is genuinely interested in adopting any of our sweeties please contact the charity so we can arrange a time for you to come and meet them.

“Honker is a complete male, so would be best going to a home with Snout for company.

“Snout, Wilbur and Norton are all neutered.

“All four pigs are friendly, great with dogs, poultry and people.

“Honker has a few party tricks he like to play, like undoing your shoelaces.

“Their favourite activities are eating and burying themselves in their straw-filled bedroom,” said a charity spokesperson.

She explained that they vary in age from two to four years old.

And she added that they came for various reasons - one was part of a litter of six dumped by the side of a road near Newry.

Another was one of three piglets who arrived in Moira after their mum died.

Snout was ‘an accident’ when a male and female pair became rather friendly.

She added that drainage at the Moira charity centre was a serious issue and going to cost upwards of £10k.

“We are just over the £1000 with still a long way to go. With all the recent weather we are awash again and are now going to have to urgently reduce the number of animals we house here until we can get the drainage issues sorted.”

If you would like more information contact the charity on The Nut House, 16 Nut Hill Road, Moira or call 07973270133 or contact their Facebook page www.facebook.com/pg/NutHouseHenRescue