New Lisburn tourism website is launched

A brand new tourism website for the Lisburn and Castlereagh City area, ‘Visit Lisburn Castlereagh’, has been officially launched.

The website provides a one-stop portal for visitors to the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area with essential tourism information highlighting all there is to see and do and how to immerse yourself in the rich heritage that we are extremely proud of.

The outgoing Chairman of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart, MBE explained how the website will: “also be a great source of information for residents as well as tourists so they can rediscover the attractions and events right on their doorstep.

“To have quick and easy access to local information will help drive visitor numbers and really is a great window showcasing everything we have to offer.

“More and more people are holidaying at home and we want the people of Northern Ireland, as well as those who visit from further afield, to pay us a visit and see for themselves the charm and appeal of our area.

“A key objective of the Council’s vision for tourism is to increase overnight visitor numbers and we are very aware that with a substantial and continuing projected increase in visitors to Northern Ireland, Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, it’s vital that we engage with all groups and individuals both in advance of and during their visits.

“We need to ensure that our digital marketing activities, of which our website is a fundamental aspect, become a frequent and useful resource for our tourist market.”