New eatery opens on Antrim Street

Retail and wholesale giant Musgrave NI recently introduced the very successful chip shop franchise ‘Chipmongers’ to Lisburn.

Based at the old Mr BJ’s site on Antrim Street, the new eatery is a traditional chippy with a modern twist.

Proprietor Michael Ferris explained: “Chipmongers prides itself on our food being freshly prepared and the use of only quality ingredients.

“Customers love the option to ‘Shake a Flavour’ on their chips and can choose between ‘Rosemary Salt’, ‘Cajun Salt’, ‘Spice it Up’, or the very popular ‘Chicken Salt’.

“As well as traditional chip shop fayre, including curry and gravy chips and our succulent fish in a beautifully light crispy batter, we offer something for everyone. We have a variety of tasty chip toppings including sticky Korean BBQ pulled pork, chilli con carne with sour cream and grated cheese and also ‘baconnaise sauce’ with grated cheese.

“A must for burger lovers is the Chipmonger Burger - a 4oz 100 per cent Irish beef burger, crispy onions, Applewood smoked cheese, mixed leaves topped with hickory BBQ sauce served on a lightly toasted brioche bun.

“We have many other mouth-watering dishes like our Chicken or Fish Goujon Boat, quoted as ‘closer to restaurant fayre than normal takeaways’, or our Chipper Nipper meals to keep the little ones satisfied.”

For more information log on to Chipmongers.com

Customers can download the Chipmongers App and get 20 per cent off their first order during January.