MP to speak at Chamber’s business breakfast

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP will be the guest speaker at its first business event of 2018.

The Chamber will host a breakfast event at Cafe Vic Ryn, Lisburn on Friday, February 9, from 7.30am to 10.15am.

Businesses from the greater Lisburn area are invited to attend and hear Sir Jeffrey speak about economic matters affecting the local business community. There will also be a question and answer session which will give attendees the opportunity to raise any pertinent issues with the Lagan Valley MP.

In addition, Mark Sterritt, Manager of InterTradeIreland’s Brexit Advisory Service, will be speaking from 9am.

Mr Sterritt will outline the practical assistance available to small and medium enterprises in relation to Brexit. As part of the event, a local business will be highlighted as a case study in how they are preparing for the UK leaving the European Union.

Chamber President Evan Morton commented: “We are delighted to start our 2018 programme of events with such a high calibre business event. We are pleased our Member of Parliament is taking the time to address our members and guests and a wide range of topics will be up for discussion. Brexit of course is a hot topic and this event is not to be missed to get an update from experts such as InterTradeIreland.”

Thanks to sponsorship from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, the event is free of charge to attend.

To gauge numbers for catering, it is essential that business representatives register their interest in attending.

Register online at Eventbrite.co.uk, email office@lisburnchamber.co.uk or telephone 028 9266 2449.