Local housing project in running for top award

A social housing development in Lisburn has been shortlisted in the prestigious Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Northern Ireland Awards 2018.

Sloan Street, a development of 13 apartments constructed on a formerly derelict site in the city by Clanmil Housing, has been shortlisted in the Residential category.

The apartment complex, developed for Clanmil by KS&P Quantity Surveyors, RMI Architects and Cunningham Contracts, has been praised for its “unique and innovative design”, energy efficient construction and accessibility.

Sloan Street is one of 35 projects nominated for this year’s awards, which recognise quality building projects and the teams behind them.

Michael Hannaway, Chair of the RICS Awards Northern Ireland judging panel, said: “I am delighted to see so many of these remarkable built initiatives on this year’s shortlist for the 2018 RICS Awards, Northern Ireland. The exceptional talent and skills of the teams and surveyors behind these schemes is nothing short of remarkable, and I wish them all the best of luck in gaining the recognition they deserve for ensuring their local communities remain fantastic places to live, work, and visit.”

The award winners will be announced at a presentation event in The La Mon Hotel on May 24.

Category winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in London in November 2018.