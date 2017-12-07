Local firms put themselves in pole position to secure new business

Representatives from local companies across various sectors met at Lagan Valley Island recently to prepare for their Trade Mission to Poland.

The business delegation was comprised of representatives from Ashvale Farm Shop, Smiley Monroe, MIACOM and Mushroom Machine Company.

Facilitator Steve Murnaghan from NITC, who is managing the programme on behalf of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, updated the companies on the Polish marketplace and current opportunities and potential to trade.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “The Council appreciates that all businesses are being challenged in the current economic climate to find new customers both locally and globally. To assist such businesses the council identified the Polish marketplace as a focus for potential new trade development activity.

“The council’s Trade Programmes support businesses to research new potential export markets in terms of customers, importers, distribution partners and suppliers or subcontractors.

“Each of the businesses taking part have already achieved success in their respective fields across many marketplaces; and I am very pleased they are availing of the opportunity provided by the council to research and enter the Polish market. The council is committed to supporting local businesses and providing opportunities for strategic growth in new markets.”

Any businesses in the Lisburn Castlereagh that would like to explore new markets should contact the Business Solutions Team to find out about further opportunities available in the coming months. Call 028 9250 9484 or email hazel.king@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk